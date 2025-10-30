Nokia Transfers Shares to Incentive Plan Participants

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Nokia ( (GB:0HAF) ).

Nokia Corporation announced the transfer of 979,719 shares held by the company to participants of its equity-based incentive plans, following a resolution by the Board of Directors. This move is part of Nokia’s commitment to its incentive plans, reducing the number of own shares held by the corporation to 149,393,938. The transfer reflects Nokia’s strategic focus on rewarding and retaining talent, which is crucial for maintaining its leadership position in the technology innovation sector.

More about Nokia

Nokia is a leader in B2B technology innovation, focusing on pioneering networks that sense, think, and act across mobile, fixed, and cloud networks. The company is known for its intellectual property and long-term research, led by Nokia Bell Labs. Nokia’s high-performance networks offer secure, reliable, and sustainable solutions that integrate into any ecosystem, enabling service providers, enterprises, and partners worldwide to create digital services and applications for the future.

For detailed information about 0HAF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue