Nokia Transfers Shares to Fulfill Incentive Program Obligations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nokia ( (GB:0HAF) ) has provided an announcement.

Nokia has transferred 979,719 of its shares to participants of its share-based incentive programs, as per the board’s decision announced on November 22, 2024. This transfer reduces the number of shares held by Nokia to 149,393,938, reflecting the company’s commitment to fulfilling its incentive program obligations and potentially impacting its stock management strategy.

More about Nokia

Nokia is a leader in B2B technology and innovation, pioneering future-sensing, thinking, and intelligent network solutions. The company’s leadership is built on expertise in fixed, mobile, and cloud service networks, creating value through intellectual property and long-term research and development led by the renowned Nokia Bell Labs.

See more insights into 0HAF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue