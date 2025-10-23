Nokia Reports Strong Q3 2025 Sales Growth Amid Strategic Expansions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Nokia ( (GB:0HAF) ) is now available.

Nokia reported a 9% year-over-year growth in net sales for Q3 2025, driven by strong performances across all business groups, especially in Optical Networks with a 19% increase. Despite a decline in gross and operating margins due to product mix changes, Nokia’s strategic initiatives, including a new semiconductor facility and a partnership with Nscale, position it well for future growth. The company revised its operating profit guidance upwards, reflecting changes in venture fund reporting, and remains on track to meet its full-year outlook, highlighting its leadership in the AI and cloud connectivity market.

Nokia Corporation is a leading player in the telecommunications industry, focusing on network infrastructure, mobile networks, and cloud and network services. The company is known for its advanced connectivity solutions and has a strong market presence, particularly in optical networks and 5G technologies.

