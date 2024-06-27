Nokia CFO Awarded Stock, Signaling Company Transparency

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has announced a transaction under the Market Abuse Regulation involving Marco Wirén, the Chief Financial Officer, who received a stock award of 27,354 shares on June 27, 2024. The announcement reflects Nokia’s commitment to transparency and its leading position in B2B technology and innovation, with a focus on creating value through intellectual property rights, and pioneering future network solutions with the aid of Nokia Bell Labs.

