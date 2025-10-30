Nokia Announces Managers’ Share-Based Incentive Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nokia ( (GB:0HAF) ) has provided an announcement.

Nokia Corporation announced a managers’ transaction involving Patrik Hammarén, a senior manager, who received a share-based incentive. This transaction, conducted outside a trading venue, highlights Nokia’s ongoing efforts to incentivize its leadership team, potentially impacting the company’s operational dynamics and stakeholder interests.

Nokia

Nokia is a B2B technology innovation leader, focusing on pioneering networks across mobile, fixed, and cloud domains. The company leverages intellectual property and long-term research, primarily through Nokia Bell Labs, to deliver secure, reliable, and sustainable networks. Nokia’s open architectures enable seamless integration into any ecosystem, creating opportunities for monetization and scale for service providers, enterprises, and partners globally.

