Nokia Announces Managerial Share Disposals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Nokia ( (GB:0HAF) ) is now available.

Nokia Corporation announced a series of managerial transactions involving the disposal of shares by Piia Susanna Martikainen, a person closely associated with a senior manager, Tommi Uitto. The transactions, conducted on the NASDAQ Helsinki exchange, involved significant volumes of shares disposed at varying unit prices. These transactions are part of regulatory compliance under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, reflecting internal financial activities that may influence stakeholder perceptions and market dynamics.

More about Nokia

Nokia is a leader in B2B technology innovation, focusing on developing networks that sense, think, and act across mobile, fixed, and cloud networks. The company leverages its intellectual property and research, notably through Nokia Bell Labs, to create high-performance networks that integrate seamlessly into any ecosystem, providing secure, reliable, and sustainable solutions for service providers, enterprises, and partners worldwide.

Learn more about 0HAF stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue