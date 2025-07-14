Nojima Transfers MONEY SQUARE Holdings to SBI and JAL

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Nojima Co Ltd ( (JP:7419) ) is now available.

Nojima Corporation has decided to transfer its shares in MONEY SQUARE HOLDINGS, INC., a fintech advisory firm, to SBI Liquidity Market and Japan Airlines. This strategic move aims to foster further growth for MONEY SQUARE GROUP by utilizing SBI’s strong FX industry presence and JAL’s vast membership network, while Nojima plans to optimize its business portfolio and enhance shareholder value.

Nojima Corporation operates primarily in the digital home electronics retail industry, with additional ventures in mobile carrier stores, internet business, overseas business, and financial services. The company focuses on leveraging synergies across its various operations to provide added value to customers.

Average Trading Volume: 264,580

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen344.9B

