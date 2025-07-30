Nojima Corporation Upgrades Financial Forecasts Amid Strong Retail Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nojima Co Ltd ( (JP:7419) ) has issued an announcement.

Nojima Corporation has revised its financial forecasts upward for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company expects increased net sales and income due to strong performance in its electronics and mobile store operations, which will counterbalance the revenue loss from the sale of MONEY SQUARE HOLDINGS, INC. This adjustment indicates a positive outlook for the company’s financial health and market position.

More about Nojima Co Ltd

Nojima Corporation operates in the retail industry, focusing on digital home electronics and mobile carrier stores. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 272,545

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen311.1B

