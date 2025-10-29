Nojima Corporation Reports Strong Financial Results for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Nojima Co Ltd ( (JP:7419) ) is now available.

Nojima Corporation reported a strong financial performance for the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 17.7% year-on-year to 462,768 million yen. The company also saw significant growth in operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to shareholders, reflecting a robust operational performance. The company executed a stock split and maintained its dividend policy, indicating confidence in its financial stability and future growth prospects. The addition of seven new subsidiaries and removal of two indicates strategic restructuring to enhance market positioning.

Nojima Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the consumer electronics retail industry. It offers a range of products and services, focusing on electronics and home appliances, and has a significant presence in the Japanese market.

