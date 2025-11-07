NOF CORPORATION Completes Treasury Share Purchase to Enhance Shareholder Value

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from NOF ( (JP:4403) ) is now available.

NOF CORPORATION announced the completion of a treasury share purchase as part of its Mid-Term Management Plan ‘NOF VISION 2030 Stage II.’ The purchase aligns with the company’s policy of maintaining a stable return of profits, with a target payout ratio of around 50% by the end of FY2025. This move is expected to enhance shareholder value and demonstrates the company’s commitment to its financial strategies.

More about NOF

NOF CORPORATION operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of chemical products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market and is committed to maintaining a stable return of profits to its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 596,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen653.9B

