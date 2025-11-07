Nocera Secures $8 Million Convertible Note Financing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Nocera ( (NCRA) ).

On October 31, 2025, Nocera, Inc. entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with an institutional accredited investor for the issuance of senior secured convertible notes totaling up to $300 million. The initial closing occurred on November 3, 2025, with the issuance of an $8 million note at a purchase price of $7.28 million. This note, convertible into common stock, bears a 9% annual interest rate and matures on November 3, 2027. It ranks senior to all existing and future indebtedness of the company, secured by a first-priority security interest in the company’s assets. The transaction is significant for Nocera as it provides substantial capital, potentially impacting its market operations and positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 634,690

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $19.97M

