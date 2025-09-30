NOBA Bank Group Successfully Issues Senior Preferred Bonds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Noba Bank Group AB ( (SE:NOBA) ) has issued an update.

NOBA Bank Group AB has successfully issued senior preferred bonds totaling SEK 1 billion and NOK 500 million, with a 3-year tenor and interest tied to 3-month STIBOR/NIBOR plus 1.40%. The bonds, part of NOBA’s MTN programme, will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, enhancing the company’s financial positioning and market presence.

NOBA Bank Group AB operates through three brands: Nordax Bank, Bank Norwegian, and Svensk Hypotekspension, serving over two million customers across eight markets. The company focuses on providing specialized, customer-centric financial services that promote financial health sustainably for individuals, the bank, and society.

Average Trading Volume: 12,401,772

