Noah Holdings Announces Share Increase for July 2025

Noah Holdings ( (NOAH) ) has shared an update.

On August 7, 2025, Noah Holdings Limited reported a slight increase in its issued shares for the month of July 2025, with an additional 45,162 ordinary shares issued, bringing the total to 337,585,988 shares. This adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing management of its share capital and aligns with its strategic initiatives, including the 2022 Share Incentive Plan and RSU Plan, which are designed to incentivize stakeholders and manage equity distribution effectively.

The most recent analyst rating on (NOAH) stock is a Buy with a $14.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Noah Holdings stock, see the NOAH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NOAH is a Outperform.

Noah Holdings demonstrates strong valuation metrics with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, making it attractive for value-oriented investors. The positive technical indicators suggest bullish momentum, although caution is advised given the overbought RSI. Financial performance shows solid profitability but is tempered by revenue challenges. The earnings call provides a mixed picture with notable strengths in overseas expansion and shareholder initiatives balancing domestic market struggles.

More about Noah Holdings

Noah Holdings Limited operates in the private wealth and asset management industry, focusing on providing financial services such as wealth management, asset management, and other financial products primarily in the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 152,001

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $802.1M

