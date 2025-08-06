NOA Lithium Brines Secures Water Resource at Rio Grande Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
NOA Lithium Brines Inc ( (TSE:NOAL) ) has issued an announcement.
NOA Lithium Brines Inc. has successfully completed its first fresh water exploration well at the Rio Grande Project in Argentina, marking a significant milestone in securing essential water resources for the project’s development. This achievement is crucial for de-risking the project and supports NOA’s commitment to sustainable development as they progress towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment expected in Q3 2025.
More about NOA Lithium Brines Inc
NOA Lithium Brines Inc. is a lithium exploration and development company focused on acquiring assets with significant resource potential. The company operates in the Lithium Triangle, a region known for its rich lithium resources, particularly in Salta, Argentina. NOA has consolidated a large portfolio of lithium brine claims, covering over 140,000 hectares across three prospective salars: Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes.
Average Trading Volume: 117,145
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: C$81.86M
