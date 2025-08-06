NOA Lithium Brines Secures Water Resource at Rio Grande Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NOA Lithium Brines Inc ( (TSE:NOAL) ) has issued an announcement.

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. has successfully completed its first fresh water exploration well at the Rio Grande Project in Argentina, marking a significant milestone in securing essential water resources for the project’s development. This achievement is crucial for de-risking the project and supports NOA’s commitment to sustainable development as they progress towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment expected in Q3 2025.

More about NOA Lithium Brines Inc

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. is a lithium exploration and development company focused on acquiring assets with significant resource potential. The company operates in the Lithium Triangle, a region known for its rich lithium resources, particularly in Salta, Argentina. NOA has consolidated a large portfolio of lithium brine claims, covering over 140,000 hectares across three prospective salars: Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes.

Average Trading Volume: 117,145

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$81.86M

Find detailed analytics on NOAL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue