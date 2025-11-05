NNN REIT, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

National Retail Properties ( (NNN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information National Retail Properties presented to its investors.

NNN REIT, Inc., a prominent real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring high-quality properties primarily under long-term net leases across the United States, boasting a diverse portfolio of 3,697 properties with a focus on stability and minimal capital expenditure requirements.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, NNN REIT, Inc. announced a solid financial performance, highlighted by increased earnings guidance for the year. The company reported net earnings of $0.51 per diluted share and demonstrated growth in both Core FFO and AFFO per diluted share, reflecting a robust operational execution.

Key financial metrics showcased a 7.2% increase in annualized base rent compared to the previous year, alongside substantial investment activity with $283 million in acquisitions during the quarter. The company also maintained a strong balance sheet with $1.4 billion in liquidity and no floating rate debt, positioning it well for future growth. Additionally, NNN REIT raised $71.7 million through the issuance of common shares and issued $500 million in senior unsecured notes.

NNN REIT’s strategic focus on disciplined investments and maintaining a sector-leading debt maturity profile has allowed it to enhance its financial guidance for 2025. The company increased its acquisition volume guidance to a range of $850 to $950 million and tightened its Core FFO and AFFO per share guidance, reflecting confidence in its growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, NNN REIT remains committed to leveraging its strong liquidity position and disciplined investment strategy to achieve record-setting investment volumes while continuing to provide stable returns to shareholders through its consistent dividend policy.

