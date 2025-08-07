NN Reports Q2 2025 Results with Improved EBITDA

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NN ( (NNBR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On August 6, 2025, NN, Inc. reported its second quarter results, highlighting improvements in operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and new business programs. Despite a 12.3% decrease in net sales compared to the same period in 2024, the company managed to increase its adjusted income from operations and adjusted EBITDA. NN has been proactive in expanding its business development activities, launching over 100 new programs expected to add significant future sales. The company is also investing in growth capital expenditures and has initiated a transformation plan to mitigate the impact of a soft automotive market. NN maintains its full-year 2025 guidance, with expectations of net sales ranging between $430 to $460 million and adjusted EBITDA between $53 to $63 million.

The most recent analyst rating on (NNBR) stock is a Buy with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NN stock, see the NNBR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NNBR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NNBR is a Neutral.

NN Corporation’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its weak financial performance and modest valuation metrics, which are partially offset by positive developments in corporate events and an optimistic outlook from the recent earnings call. The technical analysis suggests a neutral short-term trend.

To see Spark’s full report on NNBR stock, click here.

More about NN

NN, Inc. is a global diversified industrial company that specializes in designing and manufacturing high-precision components and assemblies. The company leverages advanced engineering and materials science expertise to serve a variety of markets worldwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN operates facilities across North America, South America, Europe, and China.

Average Trading Volume: 286,606

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $108M

See more data about NNBR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue