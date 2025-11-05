NMI Holdings Reports Steady Q3 2025 Financial Results

NMI Holdings Inc ( (NMIH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information NMI Holdings Inc presented to its investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc., operating under the brand National MI, is a private mortgage insurance company based in the United States, providing insurance solutions to protect lenders and investors from borrower defaults, primarily in the housing and mortgage sector.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, NMI Holdings, Inc. announced a net income of $96 million, maintaining a stable performance compared to the previous quarter and showing an improvement from the same period last year. The company highlighted its strong operating performance and growth in its insured portfolio, emphasizing its commitment to delivering unique solutions for customers.

Key financial metrics from the report include a primary insurance-in-force of $218.4 billion, up from $214.7 billion in the previous quarter. Net premiums earned were $151.3 million, with total revenue reaching $178.7 million. Despite an increase in insurance claims and claim expenses to $18.6 million, the company maintained a robust balance sheet with a book value per share of $32.62, excluding net unrealized gains and losses.

The company also reported an annualized return on equity of 15.6%, slightly down from the previous quarter. The loss ratio increased to 12.3%, reflecting higher claims expenses, while the expense ratio improved to 19.3%. NMI Holdings continues to focus on maintaining high-quality credit performance and leveraging its risk transfer solutions to support future growth.

Looking ahead, NMI Holdings, Inc. is well-positioned to continue delivering differentiated growth and value for its shareholders, supported by its strong financial foundation and strategic initiatives in the mortgage insurance market.

