NMDC Limited Updates Iron Ore Prices Effective October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from NMDC Limited ( (IN:NMDC) ).

NMDC Limited has announced new pricing for its iron ore products, effective from October 22, 2025. The prices for Baila Lump and Baila Fines have been set at ₹5,550 and ₹4,750 per ton, respectively. This pricing update, which includes various fees but excludes certain taxes, reflects NMDC’s strategic adjustments in response to market conditions, potentially impacting stakeholders and market dynamics.

More about NMDC Limited

NMDC Limited operates in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the extraction and production of iron ore. The company is a significant player in the Indian market, catering to various sectors that require iron ore as a raw material.

Average Trading Volume: 1,197,361

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 661.7B INR

For a thorough assessment of NMDC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue