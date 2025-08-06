NLS Pharmaceutics Enters Warrant Exchange Agreement with Alpha Capital

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NLS Pharmaceutics ( (NLSP) ) has provided an update.

On August 5, 2025, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. entered into a warrant exchange agreement with Alpha Capital Anstalt. This agreement involves exchanging a warrant for 207,913 common shares for 100,000 common shares of NLS Pharmaceutics. The exchange is executed under an exemption from registration, and the holder waived any liquidated damages related to the company’s registration obligations. This move is expected to streamline the company’s financial operations and potentially improve its market positioning.

More about NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a company based in Zurich, Switzerland, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on developing innovative therapies for the treatment of rare and complex central nervous system disorders.

Average Trading Volume: 313,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.84M

See more data about NLSP stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

