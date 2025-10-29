NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Reverse Share Split and Name Change Amid Merger

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NLS Pharmaceutics ( (NLSP) ) just unveiled an update.

On November 4, 2024, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. entered into a merger agreement with Kadimastem Ltd., making Kadimastem a wholly owned subsidiary. As part of the merger process, NLS Pharmaceutics proposed several corporate actions, including a 1-for-10 reverse share split and a name change to NewcelX Ltd., which were approved in a meeting on September 29, 2025. These changes are set to be effective on October 30, 2025, and are expected to align with Nasdaq listing requirements, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder structure.

More about NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a company involved in the research and development of pharmaceutical, chemical, medical-technical, biotechnological, and related products. The company focuses on acquiring, holding, and granting licenses and intellectual property rights, and providing services related to these fields.

Average Trading Volume: 676,799

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.46M

