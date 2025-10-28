NLS Pharmaceutics and Kadimastem Finalize Merger Conditions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NLS Pharmaceutics ( (NLSP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, NLS Pharmaceutics and Kadimastem announced the completion of all material conditions for their merger, with the closing date set for October 30, 2025. Following the merger, Kadimastem’s shares will be delisted from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, and the combined company, NewCelX Ltd., will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker ‘NCEL’.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing innovative therapies for central nervous system disorders. Kadimastem Ltd. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company that develops allogeneic cell products for neurodegenerative diseases and diabetes.

