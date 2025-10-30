NLS Pharmaceutics and Kadimastem Complete Merger to Form NewcelX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from NLS Pharmaceutics ( (NLSP) ).

On October 30, 2025, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. completed its merger with Kadimastem Ltd., resulting in the formation of NewcelX Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company. This merger, approved by shareholders on September 29, 2025, involved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split and the issuance of contingent value rights to existing shareholders. The newly formed company, NewcelX, aims to advance cell-based and small-molecule therapies for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases, with plans to initiate a Phase 2a clinical trial of AstroRx™ in ALS and further develop IsletRx™ for Type 1 diabetes treatment.

NewCelX Ltd. is a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative cell-based and small-molecule therapies for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases. The company leverages advanced stem-cell technologies and neuroscience expertise to create scalable, regenerative treatments targeting conditions such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Type 1 Diabetes. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, NewCelX operates research and development facilities in Ness Ziona, Israel.

