NL Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend Announcement

NL Industries ( (NL) ) has issued an update.

On October 30, 2025, NL Industries announced a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on December 16, 2025, to shareholders recorded by November 21, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may influence investor sentiment positively.

More about NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc. operates in the component products sector, focusing on security products and recreational marine components, as well as in the chemicals industry, specifically titanium dioxide (TiO2).

Average Trading Volume: 31,911

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $288.3M

