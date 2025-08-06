Nitto Kohki Reports First Quarter FY2025 Financial Results Amid Industry Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6151) ) is now available.

Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. reported a slight decline in net sales for the first quarter of FY2025, attributed to U.S. tariff measures and uncertainties in the automotive industry. The company’s relocation of its plant led to a net loss due to decreased operating rates and extraordinary relocation expenses. While demand for semiconductor-related products increased, higher material costs impacted profits. The door closers segment saw growth, driven by strong performance in data centers and new customer acquisitions.

More about Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd.

Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in products such as couplings, machine tools, linear pumps, and door closers. The company focuses on various markets, including the automotive, semiconductor manufacturing, and construction machinery sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 17,764

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen35.93B

