Nitto Kohki Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6151) ) has issued an update.

Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 1.6% and operating profit dropping by 37.7% compared to the same period in the previous year. The company also experienced a significant decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent, resulting in a loss of 281 million yen. Despite these challenges, the company’s capital adequacy ratio remains strong at 87.0%, indicating a stable financial position. The financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, shows a modest increase in net sales by 7.5%, although operating and ordinary profits are expected to decline significantly, reflecting ongoing challenges in the market.

More about Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd.

Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. operates in the industrial manufacturing sector, primarily focusing on producing high-quality industrial tools, quick-connect couplings, and pumps. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions catering to various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 17,764

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen35.93B

Learn more about 6151 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue