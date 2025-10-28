Nitto Denko Reports Q2 Recovery Amid Yearly Decline

Nitto Denko ( (NDEKY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nitto Denko presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nitto Denko Corporation is a Japanese company specializing in the production of a wide range of industrial and electronic materials, with a strong presence in the optronics and life sciences sectors. Known for its innovative solutions, the company serves a global market with a diverse product portfolio.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, Nitto Denko reported a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous year, with a total of 267,377 million yen. Despite this, the company saw a significant quarter-on-quarter increase in operating profit, indicating a recovery from earlier performance dips.

Key financial highlights include a year-on-year revenue decrease of 1.8% and a more pronounced decline in operating profit by 11.5%. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company experienced an 8.6% increase in revenue and a 21.6% rise in operating profit, showcasing a positive trend in recent months. The Life Science segment showed remarkable growth, with a 34.1% increase in revenue year-on-year, driven by strong demand in the Americas and Asia.

Looking ahead, Nitto Denko maintains its full-year forecast, expecting to achieve a revenue of 995,000 million yen and an operating profit of 173,000 million yen. The management remains cautiously optimistic, focusing on strategic investments and market expansion to sustain growth and enhance profitability.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue