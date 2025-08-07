Nitto Denko Reports Progress on Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nitto Denko ( (JP:6988) ) has issued an update.

Nitto Denko Corporation has announced the status of its share repurchase program, which was authorized by its Board of Directors in January 2025. The company repurchased 4,087,600 shares of common stock for a total of JPY 12,071,935,950 through market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange during July 2025. This repurchase is part of a larger plan to buy back up to 34 million shares, with the aim of enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

More about Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the production of industrial products such as adhesives, tapes, and films. The company focuses on innovation and development within the materials industry, catering to a wide range of sectors including electronics, automotive, and healthcare.

Average Trading Volume: 2,632,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2239.8B

