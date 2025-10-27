Nitto Denko Reports Decline in Semi-Annual Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Nitto Denko ( (JP:6988) ).

Nitto Denko Corporation reported a decline in their financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with revenue and profits showing a decrease compared to the same period last year. Despite the drop in earnings, the company has maintained a strong equity position, with no significant changes in accounting policies or consolidation scope, and has revised its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6988) stock is a Buy with a Yen4088.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nitto Denko stock, see the JP:6988 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the manufacturing sector. The company is known for producing a wide range of products, including industrial tapes, films, and medical supplies, with a focus on innovation and technology-driven solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 48.19%

Average Trading Volume: 2,794,900

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2639.9B

