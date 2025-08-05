Nitto Denko Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nitto Denko ( (JP:6988) ) just unveiled an update.

Nitto Denko Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, with revenue and profits showing a decrease compared to the same period in the previous year. The company has revised its consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating adjustments in its financial expectations due to the current market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6988) stock is a Hold with a Yen2700.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nitto Denko stock, see the JP:6988 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the manufacturing industry. The company focuses on producing a wide range of products, including adhesive tapes, films, and other materials, serving various market sectors globally.

Average Trading Volume: 2,674,927

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2263.1B

