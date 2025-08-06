Nittetsu Mining Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1515) ) has shared an announcement.

Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. reported a decrease in net sales and profits for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. The company’s comprehensive income also saw a significant decline. Despite these challenges, the company’s capital adequacy ratio improved slightly, indicating a stable financial position. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates further declines in net sales and profits, suggesting ongoing challenges in the market.

More about Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd.

Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. operates in the mining industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is involved in the extraction and processing of minerals and resources, catering to various industrial needs.

Average Trading Volume: 55,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen124.7B

