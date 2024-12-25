NISSO HOLDINGS Emphasizes Ethics and Sustainability in 2024

NISSO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd (JP:9332) has released an update.

NISSO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd has unveiled its Sustainability Report for 2024, emphasizing its commitment to ethical corporate behavior, respect for human rights, and the creation of a positive workplace environment. The report outlines the company’s dedication to transparency, safety, and environmental responsibility, highlighting initiatives aimed at enhancing corporate values and societal contributions. By fostering a diverse and inclusive work culture, NISSO aims to drive innovation and support employee self-fulfillment.

