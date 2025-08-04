NISSO HOLDINGS Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Executive Remuneration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from NISSO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd ( (JP:9332) ).

NISSO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 57,474 treasury shares as restricted share remuneration, with a total disposal amount of 36,898,308 yen. This move, involving directors and executive officers of the company and its subsidiaries, reflects the company’s strategy to incentivize its leadership team, potentially impacting its governance and operational focus.

More about NISSO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 101,579

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen22.12B

