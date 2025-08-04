Nissin Foods Reports Decline in Quarterly Profits Amid Strategic Investments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co ( (JP:2897) ) has shared an update.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co. reported a decline in its financial performance for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with a decrease in revenue and profits compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company maintains its dividend forecast and plans to invest in new businesses, indicating a strategic focus on long-term growth and market expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2897) stock is a Buy with a Yen5000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nissin Foods Holdings Co stock, see the JP:2897 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nissin Foods Holdings Co

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily known for its instant noodles and other food products. The company focuses on delivering innovative food solutions and holds a significant market presence in Japan and internationally.

YTD Price Performance: -24.41%

Average Trading Volume: 1,287,396

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen842.9B

For a thorough assessment of 2897 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue