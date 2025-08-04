Nissin Foods Reports Decline in Quarterly Profits

Nissin Foods Holdings Co ( (NFPDF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nissin Foods Holdings Co presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., a prominent player in the food industry, is renowned for its production and sale of instant noodles and other food products across various global markets. The company operates through multiple segments, including Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, and international divisions in the Americas and China.

In its latest earnings report, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. revealed a decline in revenue and profits for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. The company reported a revenue of ¥177,031 million, marking a 4.3% decrease from the previous year. Core operating profit from existing businesses also saw a significant drop of 25.5% to ¥17,357 million.

Key financial metrics indicated a challenging quarter for Nissin Foods. Operating profit fell by 27.5% to ¥15,844 million, while profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 29.3% to ¥11,219 million. The basic earnings per share also declined from ¥52.46 to ¥38.37, reflecting the overall downturn in financial performance.

Despite the current challenges, Nissin Foods remains committed to strategic investments in new businesses, aiming to allocate 5-10% of its core operating profit towards these initiatives. The company maintains a cautious yet optimistic outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year, with projected revenue growth and a focus on enhancing operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. plans to continue its efforts in expanding its market presence and improving profitability, while navigating the complexities of the global food industry.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue