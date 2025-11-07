Nisshinbo Holdings Reports Strong Financial Performance for Nine Months Ending September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Nisshinbo Holdings ( (JP:3105) ) is now available.

Nisshinbo Holdings reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with a notable increase in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. The company’s strong financial results reflect its effective strategies and market positioning, which have positively impacted its operations and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3105) stock is a Buy with a Yen1291.00 price target.

Nisshinbo Holdings

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. is a diversified company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in various sectors including electronics, automotive brakes, and textiles. The company focuses on innovation and sustainability in its product offerings, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 823,141

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen191.6B



