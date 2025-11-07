Nisshin OilliO Revises FY2025 Earnings Forecast Amid Rising Costs

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. ( (JP:2602) ) has shared an update.

The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. has revised its full-year consolidated earnings forecasts for FY2025 due to challenges in implementing sales price revisions amidst rising supply chain costs and a decline in sales volume for household-use products. The company cites increased international biofuel demand and a weakening yen as factors contributing to a deteriorating cost environment, leading to a reduction in projected net sales and profits.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2602) stock is a Hold with a Yen5497.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. stock, see the JP:2602 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.

The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. operates in the oil, fat, and meal industry, focusing on the production and sale of edible oils and related products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its efforts to adapt to market changes, including price adjustments in response to supply chain cost fluctuations.

Average Trading Volume: 79,063

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen166.3B

