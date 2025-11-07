Nisshin OilliO Reports Mixed Financial Results with Strategic Adjustments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. ( (JP:2602) ) has shared an update.

Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. reported its semi-annual financial results for the period ending September 30, 2025, showing a significant increase in net sales by 3.4% to ¥269,921 million. Despite this, the company experienced a decline in operating and ordinary profits by 32.6% and 33.0%, respectively. The profit attributable to owners of the parent surged by 146.1% due to extraordinary income, indicating a mixed performance with notable gains in comprehensive income. The company also revised its full-year forecast, expecting a decrease in operating and ordinary profits but a substantial rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent, reflecting strategic adjustments and market challenges.

More about Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.

The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the food and oil industry. The company is known for its production and distribution of edible oils and related products, serving a broad market that includes both consumer and industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 79,063

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen166.3B

