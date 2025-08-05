Nisshin Group Holdings Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Nisshin Group Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8881) ) is now available.

Nisshin Group Holdings reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 16.5% year-on-year to ¥14,398 million. This positive trend is reflected in the company’s operating profit, which rose to ¥762 million, marking a substantial recovery from the previous year’s losses. The company’s financial position remains robust, with a slight increase in the equity-to-asset ratio, indicating strong shareholder equity. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, predicts continued growth with a 10.2% increase in net sales and operating profit, suggesting a stable outlook for stakeholders.

More about Nisshin Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nisshin Group Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in diverse business sectors. The company focuses on delivering a range of products and services, with a significant emphasis on maintaining a strong market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 53,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen24.91B

