Nissha Co., Ltd. Revises FY2025 Forecast Amid Foreign Exchange Challenges

Nissha Co.Ltd. ( (JP:7915) ) has provided an announcement.

Nissha Co., Ltd. announced a revision to its business forecast for FY2025, highlighting a discrepancy between the initial projections and actual results for the first half of the year. While net sales and operating profit exceeded expectations due to increased demand for tablets, profit before tax and profit attributable to owners fell short, primarily due to foreign exchange losses. The company has adjusted its full-year forecast, maintaining net sales and operating profit projections but lowering profit expectations due to anticipated tax expenses and ongoing foreign exchange challenges.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7915) stock is a Buy with a Yen2400.00 price target.

More about Nissha Co.Ltd.

Nissha Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector, specializing in the production of devices and components, with a focus on the tablet market. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in the electronics industry.

Average Trading Volume: 160,583

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen67.23B

