Nissha Co., Ltd. Reports Decline in H1 2025 Financial Performance

An update from Nissha Co.Ltd. ( (JP:7915) ) is now available.
Nissha Co., Ltd. reported a decline in financial performance for the first half of 2025, with net sales decreasing by 2.6% and a significant drop in profit metrics compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company has maintained its dividend forecast, indicating a commitment to shareholder returns amidst financial adjustments.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7915) stock is a Buy with a Yen2400.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nissha Co.Ltd. stock, see the JP:7915 Stock Forecast page.
More about Nissha Co.Ltd.
Nissha Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on products such as touch sensors, decorative films, and medical devices, with a market presence on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Average Trading Volume: 160,583
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen67.23B
For a thorough assessment of 7915 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.