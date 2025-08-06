Nissha Co., Ltd. Reports Decline in H1 2025 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Nissha Co.Ltd. ( (JP:7915) ) is now available.

Nissha Co., Ltd. reported a decline in financial performance for the first half of 2025, with net sales decreasing by 2.6% and a significant drop in profit metrics compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company has maintained its dividend forecast, indicating a commitment to shareholder returns amidst financial adjustments.

More about Nissha Co.Ltd.

Nissha Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on products such as touch sensors, decorative films, and medical devices, with a market presence on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 160,583

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen67.23B

