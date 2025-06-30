Nissei Plastic Announces Financial Results Correction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6293) ).

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. announced a partial correction to its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The corrections involve numerical data adjustments, which may impact stakeholders’ understanding of the company’s financial health and performance.

More about Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of plastic processing machinery. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges and is known for its focus on innovation and quality in the plastic industry.

Average Trading Volume: 35,129

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen16.93B

