Nissei Plastic Announces Corrections to Financial Results

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6293) ) has issued an update.

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. announced corrections to its previously disclosed financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The corrections include adjustments to numerical data, impacting the company’s reported net sales and profits. These changes may influence stakeholders’ perceptions of the company’s financial health and market position.

More about Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. operates in the plastics industry, focusing on the production of plastic molding machines and related equipment. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 35,129

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen16.93B

