Nissei ASB Machine Co. Revises Earnings and Dividend Forecasts Upward

Nissei ASB Machine Co,. Ltd. ( (JP:6284) ) has provided an update.

Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd. has revised its earnings and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, due to robust performance driven by strong demand for its plastic container manufacturing products. The company has increased its net sales and profit expectations, and in line with its policy for stable dividends, it has raised the annual dividend forecast from 160 yen to 200 yen per share, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder returns.

More about Nissei ASB Machine Co,. Ltd.

Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of stretch blow molding machines, molds, and parts, primarily focusing on the market demand for safe and hygienic plastic containers.

Average Trading Volume: 37,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen98.04B

