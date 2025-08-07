Nissei ASB Machine Achieves Record-High Q3 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nissei ASB Machine Co,. Ltd. ( (JP:6284) ) has issued an update.

Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd. reported record-high financial results for the third quarter of FY2025, with significant increases in orders, sales, and operating profit despite a decline in large-scale machine orders. The company’s robust performance in molds and parts contributed to these record figures, indicating strong operational efficiency and market demand.

More about Nissei ASB Machine Co,. Ltd.

Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of machines, molds, and parts, with a focus on maintaining a strong market presence in the global niche sector.

Average Trading Volume: 37,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen98.04B

