Nissan Chemical Advances Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nissan Chemical ( (JP:4021) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nissan Chemical Corporation has repurchased 440,000 of its own common shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, amounting to a total cost of 2,022,443,700 yen, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is part of a broader strategy approved by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 2,500,000 shares by March 31, 2026, reflecting the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4021) stock is a Buy with a Yen5600.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nissan Chemical stock, see the JP:4021 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The company is known for its innovative solutions and has a significant presence in the global market.

YTD Price Performance: 2.51%

Average Trading Volume: 571,869

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen676.9B

See more insights into 4021 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue