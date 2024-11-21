Nishi-Nippon Railroad Reports Revenue Growth Despite Profit Decline

Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. (JP:9031) has released an update.

Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. reported a 5.6% increase in operating revenue to 208.1 billion yen for the six months ending September 30, 2024, although profit attributable to owners declined by 15.6% to 9.3 billion yen. The company forecasts a 26.8% decrease in annual profit for the fiscal year ending March 2025, despite an 8.1% rise in operating revenue.

