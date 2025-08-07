Nishi-Nippon Railroad Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9031) ) just unveiled an update.
Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a 2% increase in operating revenue compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company experienced a significant decline in operating and ordinary income, with operating income dropping by 30.6% and ordinary income by 12.7%. However, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 75.2%, indicating a complex financial performance. The company’s financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates a 6% increase in operating revenue, though operating and ordinary income are expected to decline. The dividend forecast remains unchanged, reflecting stability in shareholder returns.
More about Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd.
Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo and Fukuoka stock exchanges, operating in the transportation and logistics industry. The company provides a range of services including rail and bus transportation, real estate, and other related services, primarily focusing on the Japanese market.
Average Trading Volume: 195,845
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen174.2B
