Nishi-Nippon Railroad Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9031) ) just unveiled an update.

Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a 2% increase in operating revenue compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company experienced a significant decline in operating and ordinary income, with operating income dropping by 30.6% and ordinary income by 12.7%. However, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 75.2%, indicating a complex financial performance. The company’s financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates a 6% increase in operating revenue, though operating and ordinary income are expected to decline. The dividend forecast remains unchanged, reflecting stability in shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9031) stock is a Hold with a Yen2650.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:9031 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd.

Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo and Fukuoka stock exchanges, operating in the transportation and logistics industry. The company provides a range of services including rail and bus transportation, real estate, and other related services, primarily focusing on the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 195,845

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen174.2B

See more insights into 9031 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue