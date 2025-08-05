Nippon Yakin Kogyo Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5480) ) has provided an announcement.
Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 15.9% and profit attributable to owners decreasing by 44.6% compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company maintains its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a stable outlook for shareholders.
More about Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the production and sale of specialty stainless steel and high-performance alloys. The company focuses on providing materials that cater to industries requiring corrosion resistance and high-temperature strength.
Average Trading Volume: 86,759
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen63.97B
