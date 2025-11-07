Nippon Shokubai Reports Decline in Q2 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4114) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nippon Shokubai reported a decline in its financial performance for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with revenue and profits showing a year-on-year decrease. The company has revised its financial forecasts for the full fiscal year, indicating a cautious outlook amidst challenging market conditions, which may impact its stakeholders and industry positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4114) stock is a Hold with a Yen1900.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4114 Stock Forecast page.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of specialty chemicals, including acrylic acid and superabsorbent polymers, which are essential in various consumer and industrial products.

Average Trading Volume: 876,255

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen275.3B

