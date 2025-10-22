Nippon Shokubai Completes Treasury Stock Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4114) ) has provided an announcement.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. has completed the purchase of 983,600 shares of its own common stock, amounting to a total cost of 1,781,253,200 yen. This action is part of a broader resolution by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 5,000,000 shares, with a total budget of 7 billion yen, as a strategic move to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

More about Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of a variety of chemical products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its diverse range of chemical solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 909,342

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen281.8B

